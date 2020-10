11:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Fire in Kiryat Anavim: Dozens of students evacuated Dozens of students were evacuated from a school near Kiryat Anavim following a brush fire. Firefighters from the Jerusalem District are working in the area to gain control of the fire. ► ◄ Last Briefs