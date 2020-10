11:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Suspects who tried to steal soldier's weapon are Arabs from Taibeh Two young Taibeh residents were arrested after spraying pepper spray at a soldier standing at the intersection near Shaar Efraim, apparently with the intent to steal his weapon. ► ◄ Last Briefs