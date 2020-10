11:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Terrorist accused of Shai Ohayon murder deemed fit to stand trial The district psychiatrist ruled that the terrorist accused of the murder of Shai Ohayon was fit to stand trial and responsible for his actions. ► ◄ Last Briefs