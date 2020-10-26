|
Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20
Heavy damage caused to equipment at northern kibbutz in arson
Heavy damage was done to agricultural equipment of a kibbutz from the north in an arson that took place during the night in an agricultural warehouse in the Hula Valley. Among other things, a tractor, sprayer and equipment worth millions of shekels caught fire.
Kan News reported that there have been several similar cases recently against the background of non-payment of protection money by farmers to offenders. Circumstances are being investigated
