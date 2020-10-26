Head of Biological Institute in Ness Ziona: Vaccine ready in 10 months

The Biological Research Institute in Ness Ziona estimates that if the testing of the coronavirus vaccine they developed is deemed successful, it will be possible to start vaccinating the population in about ten months.

The director of the institute, Professor Shmuel Shapira, said this morning on Reshet Bet that the researchers who developed the vaccine were not given any discounts or shortcuts. The clinical trials in humans will begin on Sunday. During it, the vaccine will be tested on more than 25,000 volunteers.