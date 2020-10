08:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Joe Biden: The Democrats and the Jewish Vote Read more Too many people choose a party affiliation much the way a fan selects a sports team, then blindly support that team all their lives. Op-ed/ ► ◄ Last Briefs