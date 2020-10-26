|
News BriefsCheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20
Weather: Temperatures higher than usual
Today will be clear with a slight rise in temperatures in the mountains and inland. Temperatures will be higher than normal. The night will be clear to partly cloudy. Towards morning strong east winds will blow in the northern mountains.
According to the weather forecast, tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will continue to be higher than normal for the season. In the morning, strong east winds will blow in the northern mountains.
