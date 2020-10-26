Hendel to Iranian official: Make technology, not war

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel took advantage of a digital conference he attended a few days ago to convey a message to an Iranian official who also attended the same online conference, Israel Hayom reported.

During the conference, Hendel addressed the Deputy Minister of Technology and Innovation, Satar Hashemi, and told him: "Technology can be a bridge between citizens and countries, even those that do not have diplomatic ties. The State of Israel is committed to connecting people, and that is what we want to do in the Middle East and around the globe. The job of technology is to connect people, save life and improve it. We need to connect, not destroy. Make technology, not war."

Although the senior Iranian official heard the Israeli minister's words, he chose not to comment.