Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20
Iran denies trying to meddle in US elections
Iran's Guardian Council of Constitution on Sunday dismissed allegations that his country is "interfering" in the upcoming US presidential elections.
"Iran has announced repeatedly that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Moreover, it sees no need for such interference," Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for Iran's highest legislative body, was quoted by the Xinhua news agency as having said.
