|
06:46
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20
Sudan: No connection between Israel deal and removal from terror list
The government in Sudan on Sunday issued a statement saying that there is no connection between the normalization agreement with Israel and the removal of its name from the list of countries that support terrorism, Kan 11 News reports.
According to the statement, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok explained to the Americans that the Sudanese people have the right to discuss the issue of relations with Israel in the country’s constitutional institutions, including the Legislative Council.
Last Briefs