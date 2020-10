06:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20 Mexico reports 4,360 cases of coronavirus and 181 deaths Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 4,360 additional cases of coronavirus and 181 deaths in the country. The official number of cases in Mexico stands at 891,160 and the death toll is 88,924. ► ◄ Last Briefs