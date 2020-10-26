'Widespread vaccine likely won't be available until next year'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that experts will know by early December whether a potential coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective, but widespread availability will probably not happen until next year.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Fauci said, "We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, beginning of December. The amount of doses that will be available in December will not certainly be enough to vaccinate everybody -- you'll have to wait several months into 2021."