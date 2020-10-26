|
Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20
Arab world prefers Biden over Trump
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden substantially leads incumbent President Donald Trump as the Arab world's preferred candidate in the November 3 US presidential candidate, an opinion poll indicated Sunday, according to AFP.
Out of 3,097 people polled across 18 Middle East and North African countries, around 39 percent favored Biden while only 12 percent opted for Trump, the survey carried out by British pollster YouGov and commissioned by Saudi daily Arab News found.
