Qatari diplomat: We expect to purchase F-35s from the Americans

A senior diplomat in Qatar told Kan 11 News on Sunday that his country is looking forward to accepting stealth aircraft from the US after Israel removed its opposition to the F-35 deal with the United Arab Emirates.

"Our request was transferred after it became clear that it was agreed that the Emirates would receive the jets. As long as we are a country that does not violate international agreements - we have the right to request this weapon. Israel's agreement to the deal convinced us that we will succeed," the official said.