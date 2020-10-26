|
Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20
Australia reports no new coronavirus cases in Victoria state
Australian health officials have reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths in Victoria state in the last 24 hours. Victoria state had become the epicenter of the country's second wave of the virus.
It was the first 24-hour period without any new COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the five million residents of Melbourne were locked down after a major outbreak in July.
