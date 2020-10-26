Morocco condemns publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

Morocco's foreign ministry said on Sunday the continuing publication of "offensive" cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad is an act of provocation, after French media published the caricatures of the Prophet following the beheading of a French professor by an Islamist radical earlier this month.

While condemning savage acts perpetrated in the name of Islam, "Morocco denounces these provocations offending the sacredness of the Islamic religion," the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by Reuters.