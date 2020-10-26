|
03:30
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20
Belarusian opposition announces national strike
The Belarusian opposition announced a national strike as of Monday, after President Alexander Lukashenko defied its ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Sunday.
Opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the August 9 election for the safety of her family, urged Belarusians to strike as of Monday. Lukashenko scoffed at the calls, asking “Who will feed the kids?”
Last Briefs