Belarusian opposition announces national strike

The Belarusian opposition announced a national strike as of Monday, after President Alexander Lukashenko defied its ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Sunday.

Opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the August 9 election for the safety of her family, urged Belarusians to strike as of Monday. Lukashenko scoffed at the calls, asking “Who will feed the kids?”