Cheshvan 8, 5781 , 26/10/20
Bulgarian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and would stay at home for any treatment for the time being, as recommended by his doctors, Reuters reported.
Borissov, who met Keith Krach, US undersecretary of state for economic affairs, on Friday has informed the US Embassy in Sofia of the situation, the head of Sofia health inspectorate said.
