Security Council to discuss Middle East following recent agreements

Amid recent developments in the region, the UN Security Council will convene on Monday for an open discussion on the Middle East, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, will deliver a speech to the council at around 10:30 a.m. EDT. In his speech, Erdan will comment on the Council's disregard for peace agreements and factors that endanger the stability and security of the region, and will present sharp questions to the members of the Council.

Following the discussion in the Security Council, Ambassador Erdan will address the plenum of the General Assembly as part of a special debate marking the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.