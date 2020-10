21:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Trump: How can Biden deal with China when he's making money off them? At an earlier rally, Pres Trump questioned how Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden could negotiate a reasonable deal with China after allegations had surfaced that his son, Hunter, had made mutli-million dollar deals with the Communist state. ► ◄ Last Briefs