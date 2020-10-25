20:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20

Hamas calls for 'drastic measures' after teen's 'murder'

The Hamas terrorist organization called for increased attacks against Israeli civilians after it claimed a 17-year-old PA teen was "murdered" by "the Occupation" north of Ramallah.

Hamas encouraged all "Palestinian resistance cells" to unite in a deadly fight against the "Occupation."

The group also called on international civil rights organizations to persuade the Hague Tribunal for Human Rights to file charges against Israel.

Last Briefs