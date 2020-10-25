|
20:44
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20
Hamas calls for 'drastic measures' after teen's 'murder'
The Hamas terrorist organization called for increased attacks against Israeli civilians after it claimed a 17-year-old PA teen was "murdered" by "the Occupation" north of Ramallah.
Hamas encouraged all "Palestinian resistance cells" to unite in a deadly fight against the "Occupation."
The group also called on international civil rights organizations to persuade the Hague Tribunal for Human Rights to file charges against Israel.
