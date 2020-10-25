332 Israeli kindergarteners infected, making up 2% of all patients

The Ministry of Education reported that of approximately 592,000 kindergarteners in the country, 332 have been infected by the coronavirus.

This makes up for 2.09% of all cases in Israel, while their share of the general population is 6.48%. 56 kindergartens out of about 21,000 have been temporarily closed due to the spread of the infection.

This makes up for 0.26% of all kindergarten facilities in the country.