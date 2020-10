19:21 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Chief Rabbi of Israel denounces wigs as 'idolatrous' Read more Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Chief Rabbi of Israel, slams custom of wearing wigs, saying the hair used is collected in idolatrous rituals. ► ◄ Last Briefs