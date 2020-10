18:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Bulgarian PM infected with virus After the Bulgarian PM tested positive for CV-19, Israeli PM Netanyahu tweeted his support for Boyko Borissov. "To my friend Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, my very best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health," wrote Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs