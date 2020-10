17:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Netanyahu: We must not reopen Israel too fast Read more Prime Minister insists on 'gradual, responsible' exit from lockdown, pushes for harsher fines for Israelis who violate restrictions. ► ◄ Last Briefs