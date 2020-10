16:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Study: Epidemic & lockdown hit haredim, Arab-Israelis far harder Read more In a crisis, almost 50% of haredim and Arab-Israelis would see their savings run out within a month. ► ◄ Last Briefs