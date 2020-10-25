|
16:23
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20
Florida state rep: Trump got things done despite Dem congress
Florida representative Matt Gaetz praised Pres Trump for getting things done despite having to put up with a Democrat-controlled Congress and critisized Biden for failing in the same category.
"Joe Biden said he couldn’t get anything done during his last eight years because he had a Republican Congress," he wrote.
"Donald Trump had a Congress that impeached him, yet he still rescued the economy, rebuilt our military, created rising wages, and brokered historic peace deals," tweeted Gaetz.
