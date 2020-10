16:16 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Special ed kindergartens to return Wed Minister of Education Yoav Galant (Likud) announced that special ed kindergarten classes would be returning this coming Wednesday. Galant said that due to a lack in manpower, approximately 400 teenage girls from the national service program would be added to the system. ► ◄ Last Briefs