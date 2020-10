15:27 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Israel: 2,080 CV-19 fines handed out over weekend Israeli police reported handing out 2,080 fines for breach of corona guidelines over the previous weekend. Police also conducted inspections of guideline implementations at 2,956 businesses nationwide. Dozens of businesses were fined for varying violations, with 233 warnings issued. ► ◄ Last Briefs