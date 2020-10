14:51 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Chabad-Lubavitch announces emissary to United Arab Emirates The Chabad-Lubavitch movement announced its appointment of Rabbi Levi Duchman, the rabbi of the United Arab Emirates, as the Chabad emissary to the UAE. ► ◄ Last Briefs