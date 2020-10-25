|
Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20
Bnei Brak: Suspect arrested who attacked 72-year-old, injuring him
Police arrested a 36-year-old man from Bnei Brak on suspicion of assaulting a 72-year-old man and causing him injuries.
According to the suspect, the elderly man remarked to the suspect that he had dumped his water in the stairwell of a residential building and the suspect in response attacked him and caused fractures in his body. The court decided to place the suspect under full house arrest.
