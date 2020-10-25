'Everything will be done to open educational institutions soon'

Education Minister Yoav Galant today held a professional consultation with the heads of the authorities in preparation for resuming studies in educational institutions.

For opening educational institutions in primary schools, the heads of the authorities demanded a budget increase to split first and second grades, noting that "it isn't possible to maintain a school routine, however basic, without a significant budget increase."

Minister Galant said "We will do whatever it takes to open the educational institutions in an outline that will be approved by the Health Ministry and budgeted by the Finance Ministry."