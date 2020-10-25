|
PMs office issues memo of law to operate hotels in Eilat and Dead Sea
The Prime Minister's Office has distributed a memorandum of law that will make it possible to operate the hotels in Eilat and the Dead Sea.
Kan News reported it was proposed that the Cabinet determine that those areas be defined as green "tourist islands", within the country. Entry into those areas will be conditional on presenting a negative test that was performed at most 48 hours before entering the area, or confirmation of recovery from coronavirus.
