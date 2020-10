11:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Kiryat Yam resident arrested on suspicion of assaulting demonstrator A 22-year-old Kiryat Yam resident was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a demonstrator last night in Haifa. ► ◄ Last Briefs