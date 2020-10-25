|
Motorcyclist moderately injured in accident at entrance to Kfar Qassem
Medical crews provided first aid to a 30-year-old motorcyclist who was moderately injured in an accident at the entrance to Kafr Qassem.
United Hatzalah paramedic Abdul-Rahman Taha said: "According to passers-by, the motorcyclist slipped and injured his limbs. We provided him with first aid and then he was evacuated to the hospital in an intensive care unit; at this point his condition is moderate."
