09:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Rehovot resident: I was attacked by MK Osama Saadi Read more Citizen files police complaint claiming he was struck by Joint List MK who came to hospital to support Islamic Jihad terrorist/ ► ◄ Last Briefs