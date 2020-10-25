Ya'alon: Netanyahu must be replaced ASAP

MK Moshe Ya'alon responded in a Reshet Bet interview to the initiative according to which he would be appointed with the consent of the opposition to be prime minister for a limited period.

"Gantz and Ashkenazi understand that we must replace Netanyahu as soon as possible. What do you want, to go to the polls with the violence you see on the streets? I proved that ego doesn't interest me, only the State. We are talking about one cooperative vote to save the State," Ya'alon said.