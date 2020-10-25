|
07:45
Reported
Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20
Akunis: F-35 deal wasn't condition to Emirates agreement
Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis responded in a Reshet Bet interview to the F-35 aircraft deal between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.
"The deal wasn't a condition of the agreement, after the agreement was approved by the government and after the Defense Minister visited the United States - only then was the matter agreed with the Emirates," Akunis said.
