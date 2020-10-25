1st-2nd graders to study in capsules; trade partially opens next week

The Coronavirus Cabinet will convene this afternoon to discuss the continued exit from the lockdown.

At the end of the Prime Minister's nightly consultation with a small team of ministers, the outline that appears will be brought to the Cabinet is: Grades 1-2 will be opened in capsules and each capsule will study for three days. Grades 3-4 will open in capsules, as it was at the beginning of the year.

In addition, trade will partially open as early as next week. The branches that will be opened will be determined this morning between the Finance and Health Ministries.