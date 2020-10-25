Egyptians vote in first stage of parliamentary election

Egyptians on Saturday cast ballots in the first stage of the country's parliamentary election, a vote which is highly likely to produce a toothless lower chamber packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, reports The Associated Press.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly urged Egyptians to take part in the vote that he described as having a “democratic atmosphere,” as he cast his own ballot early in the morning in a Giza suburb.