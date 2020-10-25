France recalls ambassador to Turkey

France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations on Saturday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron needed “mental health treatment” and made other comments that the French government described as unacceptably rude, The Associated Press reported.

Erdogan questioned his French counterpart's mental condition while criticizing Macron’s attitude toward Islam and Muslims. His remarks at a local party congress were an apparent response to statements Macron made this month about problems created by radical Muslims in France who practice what the French leader termed “Islamist separatism.”