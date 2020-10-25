Iran blasts 'phony' Sudan-Israel deal

Iran’s foreign ministry on Saturday blasted Sudan for agreeing to normalize ties with Israel, saying the US-brokered deal is “phony” while accusing Khartoum of paying a ransom in return for Washington removing it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“Pay enough ransom, close your eyes to the crimes against Palestinians, then you’ll be taken off the so-called ‘terrorism’ blacklist,” the ministry tweeted in English, according to Reuters. “Obviously, the list is as phony as the US fight against terrorism. Shameful.”