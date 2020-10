01:18 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Cheshvan 7, 5781 , 25/10/20 Bahrain will combat anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism Read more United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism signed agreement with Bahrain’s 'King Hamad Centre for Peaceful Coexistence' ► ◄ Last Briefs