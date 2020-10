23:47 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5781 , 24/10/20 Cheshvan 6, 5781 , 24/10/20 Pence honors victims of '83 Beirut bombing in touching tweet VP Pence honored US servicemen killed in a Hezbollah attack on Oct. 23, 1983. "Today we remember the 241 brave Americans lost in the Marine Barracks bombing in Beirut. We will never forget or fail to honor the sacrifice those men made 37 years ago. May God bless our beloved fallen and may God bless and comfort their families on this day," tweeted Pence. ► ◄ Last Briefs