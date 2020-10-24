23:04 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5781 , 24/10/20 Cheshvan 6, 5781 , 24/10/20 Bennett: Big day for Israel Yamina head MK Bennett praised PM Netanyahu on the announcement of the Sudan deal today. "I congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu, US President Trump and Sudanese leaders on the Israel-Sudan normalization agreement. This is a big day for Israel and another important step in changing the Arab outlook on us as a reality on the ground. I hope to see additionial countries in the region recognize Israel," said Bennett. ► ◄ Last Briefs