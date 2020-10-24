|
Cheshvan 6, 5781 , 24/10/20
Netanyahu: We're better off than EU when it comes to corona
PM Netanyahu addressed the nation in tonight's (Saturday's) press conference.
He said that after coronavirus restrictions had come into effect, Israel had seen a drastic fall-off in virus cases.
Netanyahu praised the nation-wide effort, pointing out Israel now found itself ahead of major European nations like Germany and Austria when it came to infection numbers.
The PM also promised to lift restrictions if the morbidity rate decreased.
