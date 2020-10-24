Trump blasts 'Fake News' for exasperating public fear of COVID-19

Pres. Trump put the mainstream media on blast for making the COVID-19 crisis look worse than it actually was.

"The Fake News is talking about CASES, CASES, CASES. This includes many low risk people. Media is doing everything possible to create fear prior to November 3rd. The Cases are up because TESTING is way up, by far the most, and best, in the world. Mortality rate is DOWN 85% plus!" tweeted the President.