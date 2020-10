19:52 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5781 , 24/10/20 Cheshvan 6, 5781 , 24/10/20 Minister of Defense Benny Gantz thanks Trump administration "I applaud the normalization agreement with Sudan", Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz said, "Each new accord with a country in our region is a step toward a safer & more stable Middle East. I thank the US government & the Trump administration for leading the process, & believe that more countries will shortly follow suit." ► ◄ Last Briefs