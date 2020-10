19:11 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5781 , 24/10/20 Cheshvan 6, 5781 , 24/10/20 Itai Yitzhak, 17, of Magen Ner, killed in brawl in north Read more Itai Yitzhak was killed last night in a fight that broke out near Mukaybala. Six boys and male in his 40s arrested. ► ◄ Last Briefs