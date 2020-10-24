PA negotiator remains in critical condition

Chief Palestinian Authority (PA) negotiator and Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)'s Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, remains in critical condition, his family said on Friday.

The family told the PA’s official Wafa news agency that he is still connected to an ECMO device which supports his respiratory functions.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)